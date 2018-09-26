Bosso rope in fans to buy Prince Dube

By Descent Dube

Highlanders FC have launched the #BuyPrinceDube crowd funding initiative to sign the club’s former striker and free agent Prince Dube.

Under the initiative, fans can donate through OneMoney 40533 or Ecocash 99274 Highlanders FC biller codes.

The 21-year-old striker left Highlanders for Supersport United in South Africa in 2017, but found little game time under former coach Erick Tinkler, who was not in charge of the club when the deal to bring Dube was struck.

In a post on their official Twitter account yesterday, Highlanders said: “You have spoken, Prince Dube has spoken; he is black and white. Let’s sign him! You have only three weeks to make your contribution.

Retweet (share) and make sure this reaches every Highlanders faithful. Your club, your pride, your responsibility!”

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said this is an opportunity for fans to be part of the club’s investment.

“Looking into the future of the project, it was ideal for us to involve the fans and through this initiative we asked them to chip in and contribute to the signing of Prince. We couldn’t wait for the availing of funds from our sponsors so we had to act and avoid regretting,” said Dube.

He said the club has an opportunity to get him back at a lower price tag and Prince has committed himself to give Highlanders first priority, which means if the club fails, he will then go to another club.

“We are signing him as a free agent and that doesn’t take away the fact that we are buying the contract period. We are so sure that we will come up with the best possible deal that is fair to him and achievable to the club,” said Dube.

He said the fans’ response had been positive, as contributions have started flowing in.

Meanwhile, a staunch Dynamos fan who runs a business venture in the city, Lawrence Gwati, was among the first people to donate towards the #BuyPrinceDube fundraising campaign.

Gwati, who runs LG Foods, said he has always been impressed by the sound administrative systems at the Bulawayo giants and felt obliged to help them realise their dream of luring their young former gunslinger back home, but called on the club to be transparent with the amount raised.

“I have transferred my donation. I’m a staunch Dynamos fan, but the way Highlanders do their things made me come on board and assist them. In fact, I’m even thinking of sponsoring a man of the match award for them,” said Gwati, who showed Chronicle Sport the amount he transferred into the Bosso EcoCash biller code.

“While the environment is not so toxic at Highlanders, it will even be better if they remain as transparent as possible regarding the amount raised through this initiative. That way, even those doubting Thomases will be at ease to donate,” said Gwati. The Chronicle