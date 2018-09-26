Boost for Makonde Christian Hospital

By Conrad Mupesa

Makonde Christian Hospital has received a boost of equipment and machinery from a non-governmental organisation (ZimHealth) amounting to more than $10 000.

Speaking during an all stakeholders meeting held at the institution recently, the hospital board chairman Mr James Masango expressed gratitude at the donation.

Makonde Christian Hospital is the only referral health institution in Mhangura constituency but has for years been operating with limited equipment and machinery.

“I am happy to announce to you that following our plea through the media and other various channels, our hospital has received various equipment and machines from ZimHealth,” he said.

“The donation will transform the institution thereby improving the number of people visiting it for health related help.”

Mr Masango said although some machines were still to be acquired, the ones that the hospital got were a giant step towards improving the health sector in the constituency.

“Clients have been condemning the institution because it lacked some health services equipment and machinery which will however, be the thing of the past,” he added.

Speaking during the same meeting, the hospital’s administrator Mr Tauzeni Kadungure told the stakeholders that the institution was going to acquire 100 litre double wall clave sterilising machine from the $11 218, 95 Results Based Funds money disbursed by Government for the first quarter of this year.

“We have a number of key priorities that we hope to attain but we are targeting to acquire a 100 litre double wall clave sterilising machine, which costs between $3 500 to $4 000,” he said.

From the ZimHealth donations, the hospital received 4 digital BP machines, an incubator, 2 standard wheelchairs, heavy duty machines, an industrial miele iron, 4 mobile 3 fold screens, defy fridge freezer, buckets and food trolleys.

The equipment and machinery including clearing charges at BeitBridge border amounted to $13 963, 65.

The health institution also received a second X-Ray machine from Chidamoyo Hospital. The Herald