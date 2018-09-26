Bid to bribe cop backfires

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 20 year old Gwanda mine worker has been sentenced to perform 315 hours of community service for offering a police officer $132 as a bribe in a bid to evade arrest.

Nkosiyapha Sibanda, who works at Bima Mine, pleaded not guilty to bribery charges when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

The remaining nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours of community service at Maphane Primary School.

Prosecuting, Ms Teererai Mahohoma said Sibanda tried to offer a bribe to a police officer to evade arrest for public violence.

“On 28 August around 10AM, detectives who were on crime surveillance in Gwanda CBD received a tip off that Sibanda, who was wanted in connection with a case of public violence, was at Bima Mine. The police proceeded to the mine where they arrested Sibanda and escorted him to Gwanda Police Station.

Along the way Sibanda offered Lovemore Joe from the Criminal Investigation Department $132 cash as a bribe to facilitate his release. This was in the presence of other detectives,” she said. The Chronicle