Two more die at Intercape crash site

By Thupeyo Muleya

Two more Zimbabwean minors were killed in a road accident in Polokwane on Sunday morning at the same spot where nine others, including a toddler, died in an Intercape bus accident on Friday last week.

Sources from Limpopo Province said the two children, who are siblings, were killed when a family car they were travelling in collided with another a vehicle that made a sudden turn along the N1 highway.

Zimbabwe’s Consul General to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said it’s very unfortunate that two more people were killed at the same spot where fellow countrymen perished.

“We once again had another tragic accident near Polokwane where a family lost two children. We pass our condolences to the family on this tragic loss.

“It indeed has been a sad week coming on the heels of the Intercape bus accident on Friday morning, again in the Polokwane area. We call upon fellow travellers to exercise caution especially at night,” he said.

Mr Mukonoweshuro said the nine people who died on Friday morning had been confirmed Zimbabweans and that their names would be released today.

He said among the 51 who were injured during the mishap, seven were still admitted to Polokwane Hospital where one of them was still in the Intensive Care Unit.

He said the consulate would meet relatives tomorrow to facilitate the repatriation processes.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said investigations into the two accidents were still in progress. The Chronicle