Mukamba back in spotlight

Denver Mukamba’s profile was low at the start of the season and his career was said to be almost done.He has had a fair share of disciplinary problems which saw him spend the first half of the season at Dynamos’ cross town rivals CAPS United where he failed to transform into a better player under “disciplinarian” Lloyd Chitembwe.

But three months after joining the Green Machine, the former Warriors captain fell out with Chitembwe due to his frequent misdemeanours.

As a result he was shown the exit door and returned to the Glamour Boys during the mid-season transfer window.

At that point Mukamba’s career which had once promised so much such that he was crowned the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year appeared to be drifting in the wrong direction as if to prove those who had predicted its end.

However, it seems the Highfield-born mid fielder is looking up once again. The 25-year-old has rekindled his career since his return to DeMbare with some assured performances.

While Dynamos are struggling for form and are currently teetering in the relegation zone, Mukamba is one of the two players who has been standout for the fast fading Harare giants alongside goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

On Saturday, Mukamba was rewarded by Lloyd Mutasa with the captain’s armband and duly inspired the Glamour Boys to a narrow 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup first round clash in which Tawanda Macheke scored the solitary strike.

Mutasa, who was at one point reduced to tears after an altercation with Mukamba when he was at his peak of disciplinary issues, praised the mid fielder on how he has worked his way back.

“I think the boy has changed much. He is leading by example at the training ground and you need to reward him for that,” Mutasa said.

And with the Glamour Boys staring the chop, Mutasa will be hoping Mukamba continues with his form in the remaining eight league matches.

Mutasa is also hoping his charges will go all the way and probably atone for their poor season by winning the Chibuku Cup.

“I think for a cup game you just need to score and get to the next round.

“We cannot ask for much from the boys, we wanted to break the jinx, I think for the past two seasons we were eliminated in the first round so we say thank you to the boys,” Mutasa said.

“It’s always difficult when you are under such a bad spell losing three matches on the trot obviously the confidence gets down and we just pray and hope that this victory gives the boys believe that we can do it.

“Basically all the teams that are not in the race for the championship would want to give it a go in this tournament and we are among those so it’s game on.”

Dynamos will shift their attention back to relegation fight with another clash against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow. Daily News.