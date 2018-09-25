Miss Zim joins cholera fight

By Kundai Marunya

Recently crowned Miss World Zimbabwe Hajirah Belinda Potts has joined in the fight against the cholera epidemic which has claimed over 30 lives and infecting thousands across the country.

Potts recently visited the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare where some of the infected are being treated before touring the affected Glen View community.

“My initial visit was to familiarise with the situation on the ground because you can only get the clear picture through meeting the affected people, assessing and familiarising with their needs,” said Potts.

She also comforted those affected through interaction and volunteering to help at the treatment centre.

Potts plans another visit, this time to donate different materials needed in the fight against cholera.

“I was given a list of items needed including gloves, buckets, and medication when I visited the treatment centre.

I plan to go back very soon to donate these items.

“I will also be visiting Glen View and other affected communities to donate water treatment tablets so that the disease will not continue spreading,” she said.

She will also be going on a drive to conscientise people on cholera, how to fight it, while encouraging good hygiene.

“I’m calling for everyone who can help, be it individual or corporates to chip in in the fight against cholera.

“We also need to unite in building infrastructure including sewer and making sure everyone has access to clean water.

“Only if we unite in addressing the root cause of this epidemic, can we then eradicate it,” said Potts.

Various celebrities including legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi and Diana Samkange have also joined the drive against cholera, while Government and corporates have been donating money and wares needed in the fight against the disease. The Herald