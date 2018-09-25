Juntal back with full record

Titled Kwatinobva, the album carries eight tracks and will be released this Saturday at PaGango Truck Inn along Masvingo Road.

Juntal says the album carries songs that are way better than Wangu Mutupo, a song which stirred controversy when it was released with some pointing out to plagiarism but ultimately won the hearts of many.

“My music is outstanding and no one is doing it better than what I’m doing. I promise people that they are going to love the album,” he said.

“The album has eight tracks which I believe are all better than Wangu Mutupo and I know people will love it,” he said.

The singer has not been more visible in as far as live shows are concerned and with the album out, he said he will be compensating for all that time.

He says he will be starting with the launch which has been made free admission.

“Admission to the launch is free because I want to make it up for all my fans. I disappointed them by not holding concerts while the hit song Wangu Mutupo was trending around the country,” he said.

Juntal said it was not enough to have a show with one popular song.

“It was not fair for my fans to come to my shows only to listen to one song, now that the album is out I want them to enjoy,” he said.

At the launch, the singer will be supported by fellow rhumba artistes such as Diamond Musica under the guidance of . Daily News.