Harare to channel $5m to road rehab

By Innocent Ruwende

Harare City Council will channel $5 million from its own sources to a road rehabilitation programme, which will see the city attending to three roads in every ward.

Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba said residents will see more roads being resealed and reconstructed with complete road markings and street lights being attended to as announced in his transformational agenda.

“We are mobilising funds for road rehabilitation programme that we announced through the 100 days transformational plan. We are also in discussions with Zinara and other funders. We are also set to inject $5 million from our own internal revenue sources,” he said.

“Our intention is to reconstruct and reseal. On top of that we also intend to do road marking in the CBD and also go to the suburbs where the intention is to do three roads per each ward. We also want to do street lighting in residential areas.”

He said the city had completed several roads in Mbare such as Chatima Road, Peter Start Drive, Daniel Street from Chatima to Mbirimi Drive , Nyazika Road and Pazarangu.

He said reconstruction was done for the whole of Nyazika Road and Chatima from corner Nyazika to corner Daniel streets as well as Pazarangu from Runyararo to the corner of Nyazika and Peter Start Drive.

Clr Gomba said 16 professionals have heeded his call for professionals to voluntarily assist the city and their services will be important to the city to complement the existing staff.

Clr Gomba said among the volunteers are carpenters, architects, engineers, and plumbers among other professionals.

“I have also met Econet Wireless chief executive Mr Douglas Mboweni and the chief executive of Liquid.

“They are coming to help us to spruce up First Street. They want to revamp the street and put up infrastructure, bins and streets lights among other things,” he said.

“Citizens led by Savanna Madamombe have also chipped in saying they want to put flowers on the same street. I have also been guaranteed by the Econet and Liquid officials that they will help us in our pipe replacement programme in Glen View and Budiriro which is the epicentre of the cholera epidemic.”

He said Liquid will assist in the laying and removal of all the pipes while Econet will assist in the removal of waste from the CBD to Glen View and Budiriro.

“It is exciting that their efforts will complement our 100 day transformational agenda,” he said. The Herald