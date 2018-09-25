Falcon College sues parent over school fees

By Mashudu Netsianda

Falcon College, an affluent school located in Esigodini, has taken a Gweru man to court for allegedly failing to pay more than $14 000 in school fees for his son. Falcon College, through its lawyers Danziger and Partners, has filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mr Jona Machaya as the defendant.

Falcon College, in its plaintiff declaration, said Mr Machaya breached the terms of the agreement entered between the two parties by failing to pay a debt of $14 742,19 emanating from school fees and other educational services rendered to his son. The unpaid school fees is for the second term which began in May 2018 and ended in July 2018.

According to papers before the court, Mr Machaya has despite demand refused, failed or neglected to pay the debt. “The defendant’s child is enrolled at Falcon College and in terms of the school policy, terms and conditions, the defendant is obliged to pay full college fees, levies and other charges every term.

“The money is still owing and accruing interest at the prescribed interest rate. The defendant has abused the court processes by forcing the plaintiff to approach the court and thereby putting the plaintiff out of pocket. The conduct of the defendant warrants a punitive order of costs on legal practitioner and client scale,” said the Falcon College lawyers.

The school wants a court order directing Mr Machaya to pay the money together with five percent interest calculated from the date of issue of summons to the date of full and final payment.

Mr Machaya has not yet responded to the summons.

The school’s fees are pegged at about $5 000 per term. The Chronicle