Ex-Airzim executive’s bail terms relaxed

By Fidelis Munyoro

The High Court has relaxed bail conditions for ex-Air Zimbabwe (Airzim) corporate secretary Grace Pfumbidzayi pending her fresh appeal against both conviction and seven-year jail term at the Supreme Court.

Pfumbidzayi is out on $5 000 bail pending appeal following her conviction on charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer, in 2015.

Through her lawyer Advocate Webster Chinamhora, Pfumbidzayi recently applied for the release of her passport and relaxation of reporting conditions, before Justice Edith Mushore.

After hearing counsel for the defence and prosecution, Justice Mushore granted a consent order.

“The applicant’s passport be and is hereby released,” said Justice Mushore.

“The applicant’s bail conditions are hereby altered to the extent of requiring the applicant to report once every last Friday of the month.”

In addition, said Justice Mushore: “The remaining bail conditions as per the order granted by Justice Zhou shall remain unaltered.”

Pfumbidzayi is appealing against both conviction and the seven-year jail term imposed on her, following a High Court decision last year to dismiss her appeal.

In her application to the superior court, Pfumbidzayi argued that the appeal she lost in the higher court was never argued on merits. The Herald