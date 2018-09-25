Emotional Ngezi look to the stars

The wheels seem to have fallen off for the title contenders following a defeat against Yadah at Rufaro Stadium a fortnight ago that saw the gap between them and log leaders FC Platinum widening to five points.

FC Platinum are away to Triangle at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow.

Last weekend, Ngezi made it two defeats in quick succession after they were knocked out of the Chibuku Cup in the first round by newcomers Herentals at Baobab.

Ndiraya did not hide the disappointment of exiting the Chibuku Cup in the first round for the second time in two years but hopes his charges can be able to turn the tables and fight for the premier league championship.

“It’s disappointing; we never trained the whole week … to lose but this is part of the game.

“It wasn’t us today; congrats to Herentals for going through, we wish them well in the cup. We just have to accept it and move forward and make sure we do the best we can in the league,” Ndiraya said.

“We were playing at home, we wanted to finish the match in regulation time because we knew they could be a possibility of a penalty shootout…those things happen …this has happened it’s in the past now we just have to accept it and move on.

“Although it’s difficult to swallow… we are out and we just have to focus on the next match against CAPS United.

“This was a cup game, the league is a different ball game altogether.”

Ngezi led as early as the third minute through winger Donald Teguru before Richard Hachiro equalised from the spot for Herentals after 27 minutes.

The game finished 1-1 after regulation time with Brighton Majarira taking the Students through when he netted the last penalty kick to win 3-4 on penalties.

Premier soccer League Week 29 Wednesday fixtures:

Mutare City Rover v ZPC Kariba (Vengere Stadium), Chicken Inn v Chapungu (Luveve), Nichrut v Harare (Ascot), Herentals v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Shabanie Mine v Bulawayo City (Maglas), Ngezi Platinum Stars v CAPS United (Baobab), Triangle United v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro). Daily News.