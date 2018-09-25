Bulawayo man ‘commits’ suicide

By Lisa Mangena

A man from Sizinda suburb in Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree near a railway line in the area yesterday.

Tommy Johns Lunga (30) was last seen when he went out to drink with his friends on Sunday night.

Residents suspect he could have been robbed, killed and left hanging on the tree.

His father, Mr Ali Lunga, said he was shocked by the death of his son and the most painful thing is that he last saw him on September 17 in the morning.

“I am pained by the death of Tommy and the way all this happened. From the way l know him there’s no way he could have hanged himself, he was not capable of doing such a thing,” said a teary Mr Lunga.

“He was just a quiet and humble person who consulted either of his brothers whenever he had a problem.”

Lunga’s mother said she last saw him on Friday morning after she had received a call from his manager stating that he was supposed to come to work.

“He came home on Thursday for a sleepover but he has his own place at Derby House in town,” she said.

“I woke him up the following morning and told him they were looking for him at work and that was the last time l saw him,” she said.

Lunga did not leave a suicide note.

He did not have a wife or children that his family knows of.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed that police are investigating the case. The Chronicle