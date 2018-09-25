6 perish in kombi crash

By Victor Maphosa

Six people were killed, while three others were seriously injured near Juru Growth Point when the driver of the commuter omnibus lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst, resulting in it veering off the road and rolling several times over the weekend.

The accident occurred at the 34km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident in a statement.

“Circumstances are that a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus being driven by a 35-year-old driver was travelling from Harare to Nyamapanda with 18 passengers on board,” she said.

“On approaching the 34km peg, the vehicle’s rear left tyre burst, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the right and rolled several times before landing on its left side, resulting in four people being killed on the spot.”

She said one person died on admission to Gejo raRubi Clinic, while the driver died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“Four of the six deceased persons have been identified by their next of kin as Elijah Chibanda (63) of Veremu Village under Chief Mutoko, Nancy Gwenyere (65) from Chikupo Village under Chief Mangwende, Murehwa, Claud Mudomhi (30) of Magamba in Murehwa and the driver Watson Sabawa from Glen View 3, Harare,” she said.

She said police were still in the process of identifying the remaining two bodies. The Herald