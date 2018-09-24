Woman stabs ex over bread

By Michelle Gwizi/Lisa Mangena

A 28 year old woman from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing her ex- lover after the man demanded some bread he had bought her while they were still together.

Patience Ndoro, who allegedly stabbed Howard Ncube with a kitchen knife in the chest and left thigh, pleaded guilty to assault charges when she appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

She was remanded out of custody to October 2.

Mr Ncube stated that investigations were still underway as the complainant is still in hospital.

The court heard that on Saturday last week, Ncube approached Ndoro demanding that she either takes him back or give him back some bread and meat that he had bought her.

“Ncube was in the habit of coming to my house and assaulting me. On Saturday when he came, he found me in the kitchen cooking and I was holding a knife. As he was about to assault me, l mistakenly stabbed him in the chest and thigh,” said Ndoro.

She said it was never her intention to stab her ex-lover.

After the stabbing, the court heard that Ncube fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital by Ndoro’s neighbours.

A police report was then made soon after Ncube had been left at the hospital.

Mr Nathan Marime prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a Bulawayo man appeared in court for allegedly damaging his wife’s phone over suspicion that she was chatting with another man.

Ivor Mkhwananzi (42) of Hope Fountain appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya and pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious damage to property.

He was fined $50 or 30 days in prison to be suspended on effect of restitution.

The court heard that Mkhwananzi and his wife Ms Amuchilani Mhlabi stay together and are both unemployed.

Prosecuting, Mr McLean Ndlovu said on August 25 this year at around 5PM, the couple was at their house and Ms Mhlabi was on WhatsApp chatting with her cousin.

The court heard Mkhwananzi asked his wife why she is always on her phone smiling.

Mr Ndlovu said Mkhwananzi snatched his wife’s phone and placed it on the floor before striking it with a shovel until it broke.

The magistrate quizzed Mkhwananzi if smiling when chatting was a problem.

“She is always on her phone, when l talk to her she doesn’t respond all she does is smile at her phone,” said Mkhwananzi.

The value of damaged property is $50. The Chronicle