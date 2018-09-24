Tanya’s star continues to shine

By Tadious Manyepo

Ace female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda continues to hoist high the country’s flag as she has once again been shortlisted for a top regional award. The Young Independents, a South African organisation, has nominated her for the top-100 Young Innovators of the Year gong.

In a year she has not competed in more events as she used to in the past, after she decided to channel her energy on preparing for the Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships to be held in November in Florida, United States, Muzinda is proving to be too good a brand to ignore.

The Young Independents SADC 2018 (TYI) Top 100 initiative is the brainchild of The Young Independents online youth news and information portal. It was launched in 2015 by the Independent Media Group, South Africa’s leading Media Stable which publishes iconic brands such as The Star and Sunday Independent, among others.

The top Innovators’ award is given to the most influential youth who have invented products, business ideas as well as services which are capable of changing people’s lives.

Muzinda will be keeping her fingers crossed as the winner will be announced in South Africa later this year.

The 14-year-old expressed satisfaction after learning her name had made it to the final shortlisted roster.

“I have been once again shortlisted for a nomination for The Young Independents SADC Top 100 under the category Innovators,” said Muzinda.

“Innovators are youths inventing new products, business ideas or services that are changing the way we live, work and play.

“Saajida Fransis is one of the pioneers and supervisors of the initiative that celebrates game-changers among young people,” Muzinda said.

A call for nominations across the SADC region was published by the TYI and Independent Media Group for people to nominate young people who are making a positive impact in their societies. There were various categories that were put up for people to nominate their choice of game changers.

Besides Innovators, other categories included Influencers, Disruptors, Trailblazers and Healers

“I would like to give glory to the Almighty for this blessing of life and favour as well as to my fans all over the world, my technical support team and my family for the unwavering support they continue to give me,” Muzinda said.

Meanwhile, Muzinda has intensified preparations for the Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships which are scheduled for November 20-25 in Florida.

“I am currently working on my weaknesses as well as trying to perfect my strengths as I am looking forward to a successful event in Florida.

“I hope to impress and help put Zimbabwe on the world motocross map. I am motivated and it is my hope that I will do well at the event,” Muzinda said. The Herald