Tajamuka leader freed on bail

By Tendayi Madhomu

Leader of pressure group #Tajamuka has been freed on bail after his arrest at a news conference just after castigating government for using disproportionate force to drive vendors from the streets of Harare.

The pressure group leader, Promise Mkwananzi vowed to escalate his battle against authorities until the police cease and desist from harassing vendors.

Mkwananzi — who was released on $50 bail by a Harare magistrate — was represented by human rights lawyer Kossam Ncube.

Ncube told the Daily News yesterday that Mkwananzi was facing charges of inciting public violence, in relation to the August 1 bloody protests that occurred at the aftermath of the July 30 elections.

He said his client will appear in court with his co-accused on October 9.

In his statement, Mkwanazi said his “unjustified arrest” will not derail the fight for social, economic and political emancipation.

“I have been finally granted bail in what was a totally unnecessary arrest, not to mention the overnight detention and the ridiculous charge. We are not going to stop the fight for social justice, economic freedom and political emancipation using peaceful and nonviolent methods,” he said.

“I know Zanu PF will use the same old tactics to try to criminalise and delegitimise our struggle and our cause.”

Mkwananzi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government should not last more than two years in office because of the social injustices it allegedly continues to commit.

“We cannot sit as citizens and allow Zanu PF to behave in the way it is behaving. We have to mobilise, organise and establish standing structures of agitation in every corner of our country,” he said.

“I personally believe that the illegal and illegitimate government of …Mnangagwa cannot and should be allowed to stand for more than two years. But this requires a solid, dedicated, selfless, servant and grass root-driven leadership.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested the political activist while he was addressing journalists following skirmishes between the police and vendors being evicted from Harare city in a bid to fight the spread of cholera.

A plain clothes police officer came to the Media Centre where the presser was being held and advised Mkwananzi that he was wanted for contravening sections of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. Daily News