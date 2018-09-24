Ritual murder victim in morgue 1 year later

By Richard Muponde

The body of a mentally-ill man, whose head was decapitated in a suspected ritual murder, has spent more than a year in the morgue as police are reportedly still conducting investigations on the matter.

This is despite the fact that the suspect accused of the murder is already on remand and in prison.

The body, which is at an advanced state of decomposition, is still stuck at the Gwanda provincial hospital.

Mduna, as he was popularly known to the Colleen Bawn community, was allegedly killed by Honest Moyo (22) of Garanyemba, Gwanda district, in June last year who went on to decapitate him and cut off his testicles.

Moyo was later arrested in possession of the body parts that he had stuffed in a bag and taken to his home in Mawane village.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital Superintendent, Dr Purgy Chimberengwa on Friday confirmed that the decomposing body was still in the morgue.

“I can confirm that the body of a mental patient who was allegedly killed last year in Colleen Bawn is still in our mortuary as police are still conducting their investigations,” said Dr Chimberengwa.

He dispelled any possibility of the health institution giving the body a pauper’s burial.

“Pauper burial is a responsibility of Ministry of Social Welfare. We only facilitate and coordinate Home affairs and Social Welfare,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele were fruitless as he did not respond to questions sent to him.

Moyo, who was employed at Crystal Block farm in Colleen Bawn as a herd boy, allegedly waylaid Mduna at Colleen Bawn dumpsite on June 20 last year.

He allegedly killed Mduna, decapitated him and cut off his testicles before burying the body in a shallow grave.

The matter came to light after his cousin, Mr Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu found Moyo shaving the decapitated head in a kitchen at his mother’s homestead.

A terrified Mr Ndlovu bolted out of the kitchen with Moyo in hot pursuit allegedly threatening to kill him.

Mr Ndlovu alerted other villagers who apprehended Moyo and handed him to the police.

On his arrest, Moyo said he had been sent by a Zvishavane based businessman to harvest the body parts in return for a $25 000 payment. The Chronicle