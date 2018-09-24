Billiat has matured: Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has commended how his former forward Khama Billiat for his maturity as a player.

Speaking to the media after Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in mid-week, Mosimane explained how players have developed and matured at Sundowns, making extra mention of Percy Tau, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Billiat.

He said many players need time to adjust when coming to the club, although having worked with the likes of Dolly, Khama and Zungu at a young age, the trio were able to find a career abroad.

Mosimane said Billiat had matured as a player and even at 28-years of age, he’s still performing at his best.

“Khama came to us when he was 23 and the level he is right now you can see he has matured; he is a very good player, we worked on him for five years,” Mosimane said.

Billiat has seen a bright start with Kaizer Chiefs this season, having already scored five goals in all competitions since joining the Soweto giants ahead of the 2018/19 campaign. — Soccer Laduma