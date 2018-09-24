Ammara, Mr Eazi concert pushed to November

Ammara Brown’s Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) concert — initially scheduled for September 28 — has been pushed to November 30 due to the obtaining cholera outbreak in the capital.

The venue and the line-up of musicians remain unchanged.

“We would like to inform all Ammara fans that due to the critical cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe, Ammara Brown is postponing the Harare leg of her Ammartia Ignite Sadc tour.

“The Harare show will now be on November 30. We continue to work towards bringing you a truly Ammartian concert experience alongside the amazing Mr Eazi, Tamy Moyo, Takura and EXQ,” reads part of the statement from her management.

“Ammartia, I know how much you were looking forward to this, but your health and safety have to come first for me. True love is selfless and I do love you. Let’s stay as safe as possible, be mindful and protect our nation.

We are working with God’s plan and The Almighty will help all things fall into place,” Brown said.

“The supporters who have already bought tickets will still be able to use them for new concert date which is on November 30.”

The development comes after the government banned public gatherings, as the cholera epidemic continues to spread across the country.

The cholera death toll had reached 33 as of Friday last week.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo said government’s consideration to ban some of the activities was to avoid the situation from getting out of hand.

The government has also declared a state of emergency following the outbreak.

“The issue of social gatherings is obviously a cause for concern because we feel that the food that is sold at such gatherings could be contaminated so we are looking at ways of regulating that as well.

“We would not want to ban conferences for example but we need to establish and satisfy ourselves that the food that is eaten there is safe from contamination so such gatherings remain subject to approval by the ministry so we will come back to you with a proper position once we are done with coming up with the framework to regulate such events,” Moyo said.

Other gigs affected included the Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee headlined RSVP gig that was scheduled last Saturday at Glamis Arena and has been postponed to November 10.

Close sources also revealed that the Chibuku Road To Fame that was set for September 29 at Glamis Arena could also be postponed until the cholera situation has subsided.

The University of Zimbabwe had to suspend the graduation ceremony, up until the situation has subsided.

The biggest casualties of cholera were recorded in 2008, when 4 000 people died and more than 40 000 were treated for the disease. Daily News.