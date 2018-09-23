Boardroom blues…DeMbare boss’s son accused of meddling in club affairs

Power struggles at Dynamos have sucked in the son of board chairman Bernard Marriot who stands accused of interfering in the running of affairs at the club.

Harry Marriot, who officially holds no position at DeMbare, is among other things, accused of dictating how the club should be run and allegedly behaving like the de-facto team manager.

So bad is the situation that on the eve of the Highlanders and Dynamos clash at Barbourfields Stadium a fortnight ago, Harry allegedly clashed with midfielder Gift Saunyama.

The two almost came to blows but were restrained by Saunyama’s teammates.

“Harry, who was supposed to travel to Bulawayo in the team bus, got into an argument with Saunyama and accused the player of being disrespectful towards assistant coach Shabba (Joseph Takaringofa).

“Saunyama then retaliated and told Harry to stop behaving like the team manager when in fact he doesn’t hold a position at the club. Harry thinks because he is the board chairman’s son then he can order players around.

“It’s not the first time that he has clashed with players but I guess the executive is afraid to call him to order since he is the board chairman’s son,” a reliable Dynamos insider told B-Metro Sport.

Assistant coach Takaringofa was in charge of the team that was walloped 3-0 by Highlanders in the absence of Lloyd Mutasa who was on national duty with the Warriors in Congo Brazzaville.

After the near brawl with the Dynamos midfielder, Harry didn’t travel to Bulawayo in the team bus.

When contacted for comment Harry declined to speak to B-Metro Sport.

“Get a comment from your source, I have nothing to say to you,” he said.

Dynamos are in all sorts of trouble in the Premier Soccer League with their future in topflight football hanging by a thread. The team is one spot above the relegation zone.

Bernard, whose mobile phone was answered by a woman who identified herself as his wife, was said to be in marathon meetings. B-Metro.