One more arrested over Aug 1 violence

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare man has been arrested and charged with committing public violence in protests that erupted in the capital city on August 1 over delays in announcing the results of harmonised elections.

Automatic gunfire was heard in the capital Harare while smoke was seen rising from burning vehicles and pictures showed trucks carrying security forces through the streets amid unrest

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers arrested Wellington Mariga on Tuesday in central Harare and charged him with public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Cops alleged that Mariga, who is represented by Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, engaged in acts of violence in Harare’s Central Business District on the day together with some MDC Alliance party supporters during a protest against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s management of the harmonised elections.

The protest resulted in the destruction of property and left at least six people dead after they were shot by some members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Mariga was granted $100 bail on Wednesday by Harare Magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura and ordered to report once a week on Fridays at the CID Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station.

He becomes the latest person to be charged with committing public violence during the elections protest following the arrest of more than 30 people including Tendai Biti, one of the MDC Alliance party leaders. Daily News.

