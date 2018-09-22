NRZ worker up for groping married woman

Mariko Mulauzi, 57, of Iminyela flats, was arraigned before magistrate Steven Ndlovu facing charges of indecent assault filed by his neighbour.

He entered a not guilty plea and was remanded out of custody to September 26.

Mulauzi’s lawyer Lewis Maunze of Dube, Mguni and Dube Legal practitioners applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case citing lack of evidence.

In his application, Maunze cited a lot of inconsistences in the 29-year-old complainant’s court submissions against the accused. The name of the complainant has been withheld for ethical reasons.

“The above reasons condemn the witness as being untruthful and not credible as the complainant seems to have a gripe with the accused.

“One wonders why the complainant did not confide with the accused person’s wife whom she admits to have a good relationship with,” said Maunze as he poked holes in the complainant’s submission.

Magistrate Ndlovu is set to make a ruling on the application on September 26.

It is the State’s case that on June 11 at around 2pm, the complainant was in her yard talking to her other neighbour when the accused came out of his house going to fetch water at the tap.

On his way, the accused allegedly slapped the complainant’s buttocks using his open hand and passed by without saying anything.

Not pleased with the accused’s behaviour, she immediately went to the nearest police station where she filed a report, leading to the accused’s arrest. Daily News.