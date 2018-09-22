Hospital turns to crowd-funding

“Hospital faced with financial difficulties, please donate things like blankets, maternity delivery packs, medicines, theatre equipment, medical books and food.

“We are all invited to pool resources to help our lovely hospital with dedicated staff working tirelessly to deliver care to communities in Lupane and surrounding areas. We can make it possible when we extend hands to help,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The post indicated that financial assistance is needed in all of the hospital departments.

A senior hospital official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bad situation at the hospital triggered them to turn to crowd-funding.

The hospital’s matron only identified as Mthinsi, however, denied they are in need of assistance, citing that the posts were a result of someone’s mischief. Daily News.