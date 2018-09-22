Crimes & CourtsAccidents

Driver caged for killing student

By Bernard Chiketo

A commuter omnibus driver who hit and killed a student has been caged 10 months for culpable homicide.Revai Mutimba, 38, of Mutare was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

Public transporters in Bulawayo
File picture of commuter omnibuses in Zimbabwe

He was initially slapped with a 14-month jail term but four months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

His class 2 driver’s licence was also cancelled and he was banned from driving for two years as he had less than a years’ driving experience against a stipulated five years for driving passenger vehicles.

He was being charged with culpable homicide as defined in section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Brighton Shamhuyarira informed the court how Mutimba hit Zila Mugoni along the Nyanga-Mutare highway on August 27 as he tried to overtake another vehicle.
Mugoni, who was wearing a school uniform, was walking on the right side of the road.

Mutimba rushed Mugoni to Old Mutare Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem — which revealed that Mugoni had died due to a depressed skull fracture — was carried out on August 29 and the results were produced in court.

Matthew Chimutunga was prosecuting. Daily News.

 

