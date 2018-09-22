Cheating exposes affair with minor

Brandon Chimhete, 22, of Sakubva will now have to perform 350 hours of community service at Sakubva Police Station for bedding a 14-year-old.

He was convicted after a full trial by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

Chimhete was being charged with having sexual intercourse with a young person as defined in section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that the two lovebirds’ relationship turned sexual sometime in April 2018.

Chimhete’s sexual relations with the form two pupil were exposed when the girl broke down and was found crying by her mother after discovering that he was cheating on her early this month.

The girl revealed that they had started having sexual relations in a Sakubva gym back in April and had continued doing so in various places including the man’s family home. Daily News.