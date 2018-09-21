Water woes see Nust shut down

By Andile Tshuma/Kudzai Chikiwa

Student and staff at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) were yesterday ordered to return home after the institution ran dry following a water pipe burst.

Nust Communication and Marketing officer, Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni, said: “There was a water pipe burst which interrupted supply of water to the main campus buildings. As such, management felt the need to have staff and students leave campus in light of health concerns associated with non availability of water”.

She said normal business was expected to resume today, if the pipe burst was fixed.

In a statement to staff and students yesterday, Mrs Nyoni advised that the college was closing immediately and that people should leave campus.

“The university community is being advised that there has been a water pipe burst within their main campus. In light of this, the main campus will close immediately. The fault is being attended to and normal business will resume at 8AM tomorrow (today),” she said.

Students who spoke to The Chronicle expressed disgruntlement at the state of ablution facilities at the institutions as some toilets have not been working for a while.

“The plumbing really needs attention. Some of our toilets have not been working and last semester we had to use toilets on the ground floor as first floor and second floor toilets were out of order. We are happy that the university is finally going to do something. We have been inconvenienced enough because it stinks,” said a student who requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, the institution has banned vendors who sell food until further notice to prevent a cholera outbreak.

“The institution has noticed that these vendors were now selling cooked food to students and it may be a threat to their health since some may not be hygienic. There is no specific date yet on which their business will resume but they shall be advised in due course,’’ said Mrs Nyoni.

Vendors have been selling snacks and cooked food at Nust sheds and outside the gate. The Chronicle