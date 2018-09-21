Shabanie target Chibuku pickings

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Impoverished Shabanie Mine badly need a good run in the Chibuku Super Cup and the financial rewards that come with it, to replenish their depleted coffers.

The league’s poorest side have a first round date against Triangle United on Sunday at Gibbo.

Shabanie are heading for demotion, having just collected 17 points from 27 league matches, they are 13 points adrift of safety.

Coach Alexio Sigion says such competitions are a chance to get some remuneration for his boys and has vowed to turn on the show.

“We were not seeded in this competition and it is given that we will play tough matches from day one, until the time we are knocked out, if we manage to go far.

“But such competitions are different from league matches because of the immediate financial rewards involved in these games.

“It just gives players an extra motivation. Like, I usually say, I do not want to talk about the financial situation at the club because that is an administrative issue and not a technical one.

“But we will give it our best shot for the players to get some allowances. We usually do well against the so-called big teams.

“In the league we are fighting relegation and we will continue giving it our best shot to survive the drop and in the Cup we will do our best to go as far as possible in this competition.”

Shabanie players have been receiving some handouts from some Good Samaritans, including Harare businessman Evans “Boss Kuji” Kujinga, who grew up in Zvishavane. The Herald