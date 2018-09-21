Prophet up for pregnant woman rape

By Michelle Gwizi

A prophet from Bulawayo appeared in court yesterday for allegedly raping a pregnant woman who had visited him for consultation.

Wilson Thabe (52) who resides at Robert Sinyoka pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.

He was remanded in custody to October 3 for commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said sometime in May this year, the complainant (19) fell ill and approached the healer for assistance.

The court heard that the complainant was assisted with prayers and returned to her home in Umguza on the same day.

Mr Manyiwa said on May 12, Thabe visited the complainant’s place of residence to check if she was getting any better and ministered prayers to complete the healing.

The court heard that after prayers, Thabe did not return to his home and was given a hut to spend the night.

“During the same night, Thabe sneaked into the complainant’s hut and gave her holy water to sprinkle,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that when the complainant retired to bed, Thabe allegedly joined her before raping the woman three times without protection.

“Thabe went back to his house on the following day at around 8AM,” said Mr Manyiwa. The complainant told the court: “On May 19, l slept with my husband and he felt something different which made him ask if l had slept with anyone else.”

The court heard that the complainant revealed to her husband that Thabe raped her.

They then reported the matter to the police leading to Thabe’s arrest. The Chronicle