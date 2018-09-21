Mbo Mahocs in Bulawayo to celebrate

South Africa-based actress and television personality Mbo Mahocs is in Bulawayo to let her hair down and take a break from the silver screen in Mzansi.

Mahocs (real name Mbonisi Mahonondo) became a darling of many after starring on eTV soapie Scandal on which she played the character of a scheming Chichi for about a month.

In the soapie, her character was killed by her lover, Mthunzi recently.

To celebrate her role on the SA tv show as well as her budding career in the neighbouring country, Mbo has been invited to one of the city’s leading nightspots, Cosmopolitan Night Club tonight, to party and meet fans. She will be joined by rapper Asaph who will entertain patrons there together with the club’s resident DJs.

But before making an appearance at Cosmopolitan, Mbo Mahocs will party in the CBD at Zarah Lounge and Crystal Night Club. Andile Phiri who is promoting her visit here said: “This is an opportunity for people to come and meet Chichi while she’s in Zimbabwe. She’ll start off her night at Zarah Lounge, shift over to Crystal Lounge and then end at Cosmopolitan.”

“Mbo Mahocs is a premium African brand straight from Bulawayo that is why we saw it fit for her to party at the finest clubs in the country.”

Tomorrow, Mbo is expected to share the SA glam with the city’s residents as she will be at the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe red carpet. Together with model Godfrey Koti, the two will act as fashion police at the pageant.

Mbo Mahocs will today visit her former school Eveline High in Bulawayo to hold a workshop on theatre with the girls there. On Tuesday she will address the pupils during assembly. The Chronicle