I’m walking alone — Mutasa

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa feels he is walking alone and has called on the club’s supporters to come and help the struggling giants as they shift focus to the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Glamour Boys have been struggling and this has led to a huge drop in attendance figures at their matches.

But Mutasa sees the Chibuku Super Cup as a chance for redemption. The Glamour Boys will open their Chibuku Super Cup campaign tomorrow against giant-killers Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro.

Mutasa, who has apparently fallen out of favour with most of the supporters, yesterday said his team is keen to turn things around and bring a cheer to the Glamour Boys faithful.

“If you look at the attendances and our league games, probably, the majority of the fans are saying it’s done and dusted in terms of competing in the league hence, at times, they stay away,” he said.

“But, now, every other team in this competition has got an equal chance and we would want an element of belief within the camp and also want our fans to come and rally behind the team.

“We have everything to play for in this competition.

“I think this is the time we need everybody associated with the team because we don’t want a situation where people can only get behind you when you are doing fine and then run away from you when you are not doing well.

“We would want Dynamos fans to be there in all situations.”

DeMbare go into this year’s tournament on the back of a difficult campaign in the league where they will need to fight for their lives in the last eight games of the season.

They also have a dismal record in the Chibuku Super Cup.

They have suffered first round exits in the previous two editions.

Last year they lost 2-1 to Bulawayo City at Rufaro.

They were knocked out by How Mine the other season, via a penalty shootout, after the match had ended goalless in regulation time. Four editions have been played since the tournament’s resumption in 2014 and Dynamos have been knocked out in the first round three times.

They only managed once to go past the first hurdle in 2015 when they went all the way to the final that was won by Harare City.

“I think our short-term goal is to try and break the jinx. We will try and go past the first round, which we did not manage to do the previous two seasons.

“We know Bulawayo Chiefs are a good team as well.

“Obviously, as a team, you would want to have something in your cabinet. When we look at where we are on the log standings, we see the league is beyond us.

“So, this is the only tournament which we have to put all our efforts into and hope to get silverware.”

Mutasa was encouraged by his team’s performance, in a losing cause, against Harare City.

“To us, this is a new journey, a new competition and when you look at how these youngsters put up a show (against Harare City), I think we were not all that bad in terms of playing as a team,” he said.

“The boys tried their best, especially in the last half. We created chances, but we could not put the ball over the line, something that we have been working hard to correct this whole week.

“This game being a Cup game, there has to be a winner and you can only win if you put the ball over the line.”

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures

Today: Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSS), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo). The Herald