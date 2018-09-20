Thomas Mapfumo cancels shows in South Africa

By Pamenus Tuso

Chimurenga guru, Thomas Mapfumo’s Johannesburg and Cape Town shows pencilled for next weekend have been cancelled due to a failure by the show promoter to fulfil contractual obligations.

Mapfumo, who staged a memorable homecoming show in Harare in April this year, was billed to perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town on September 28 and 29 respectively.

Announcing the cancellation of the gig, Chimurenga Music Company wrote on their Facebook fan page:

“We’re disheartened to announce the cancellation of the Unity Tour scheduled for the 28th to the 29th of September, 2018 in Johannesburg and Cape Town. This is due to the promoter, Up North Entertainment’s failure to fulfil contractual obligations.”

“Dr Mapfumo and the band were looking forward to reconnecting with fans in South Africa and we’re very sorry for those developments which are beyond our control,” further read the statement.

The Chimurenga music company urged fans who had bought advance tickets to reclaim their money through Computicket.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused to our fans who were looking forward to these two shows. We therefore regret the inconvenience this has caused.

“Fans are encouraged to reclaim their advance ticket funds through Computicket.”

The company noted that the UK show scheduled for this weekend will go ahead at Athena Banquet in Leicester. The Chronicle