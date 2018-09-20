PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa leaves for UN… set to make his first speech… Mohadi left as Acting President

12,822 2

Some 48 hours after suffering the humiliation of an opposition walk out during his State of the Nation address and chants of “thief, thief, thief”, President Emmerson Mnangagwa last night left for the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will join other world leaders.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa converses with Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare from the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Looking on are Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa converses with Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare from the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. Looking on are Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

The 73rd General Assembly Ordinary Session will mark President Mnangagwa’s maiden address to the world’s largest inter-state organisation, following his narrow and controversial victory over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in the July 30 presidential election.

Mnangagwa was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by senior Government officials. Vice President Mohadi is the Acting President.

Mnangagwa is expected to hold bilateral talks with fellow leaders. Discussions at the UN this year have been themed: “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

Related Articles

Zimbabwe inquiry into post-election killings begins….…

15,476 0

Chamisa turns down Parly invite

14,950 41

Govt in bond notes U-turn

14,469 36

Mnangagwa retains colonial bling

36,274 9

The 73rd Session of the General Assembly started on September 18, 2018, while the Grand Debate proper — led by Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives — opens on September 25.

Prior to the Grand Debate, there will be a high-level plenary on global peace to mark the centenary of the birth of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela (The Nelson Mandela Peace Summit).

On September 26, leaders will discuss the global fight against tuberculosis, as a follow up to discussions in February this year. The following day will focus largely on the review of progress made in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

This will be the third time that the UN General Assembly has set aside a day for discussion of this emerging global health concern.

You might also like More from author