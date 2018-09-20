Mnangagwa leaves for UN… set to make his first speech… Mohadi left as Acting President

Some 48 hours after suffering the humiliation of an opposition walk out during his State of the Nation address and chants of “thief, thief, thief”, President Emmerson Mnangagwa last night left for the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will join other world leaders.

The 73rd General Assembly Ordinary Session will mark President Mnangagwa’s maiden address to the world’s largest inter-state organisation, following his narrow and controversial victory over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in the July 30 presidential election.

Mnangagwa was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by senior Government officials. Vice President Mohadi is the Acting President.

Mnangagwa is expected to hold bilateral talks with fellow leaders. Discussions at the UN this year have been themed: “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

The 73rd Session of the General Assembly started on September 18, 2018, while the Grand Debate proper — led by Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives — opens on September 25.

Prior to the Grand Debate, there will be a high-level plenary on global peace to mark the centenary of the birth of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela (The Nelson Mandela Peace Summit).

On September 26, leaders will discuss the global fight against tuberculosis, as a follow up to discussions in February this year. The following day will focus largely on the review of progress made in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

This will be the third time that the UN General Assembly has set aside a day for discussion of this emerging global health concern.