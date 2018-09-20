Grade 6 pupil up for sodomy

By Leonard Ncube

A 12 year old Grade Six pupil at a school in Hwange has appeared in court charged with aggravated indecent assault after he sodomised a grade three boy claiming he saw the act on TV and wanted to experiment.

Both the boys’ names and their school have been withheld to protect their identity.

The two reside with their parents in Dete area under Chief Nekatambe.

The attacker pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube recently.

Asked why he committed the crime, the boy said he saw the act on TV and wanted to experiment.

The magistrate postponed passing of sentence for three years on condition that the accused does not commit any offence of a similar nature within that period.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinomupei Mbiza said the incident occurred last year in November and the attacker immediately stopped attending lessons.

“On a date not known to the prosecutor but between November 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017 in the afternoon, the accused met the complainant on his way home from school. The accused asked the complainant to accompany him to a nearby stream to collect baobab fruits and he agreed.

“While at the stream the accused asked the complainant to remove his pair of shorts and he complied. He asked him to bend and hold on to the baobab stem whereupon the accused also removed his pair of shorts and had anal sex with the boy once,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that both boys proceeded to their parents’ homesteads after the act.

The matter came to light when the accused stopped attending lessons and investigations by his class teacher unearthed the crime.

Both boys were interrogated and confessed to the act.

The complainant was referred to hospital for medical examination while a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the Grade Six boy. The Chronicle