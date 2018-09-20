Golden Boot not my biggest priority: Rusike

SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike would love to challenge for the PSL Golden Boot, but says that’s not his biggest priority.

Rusike joined Matsatsantsa from Maritzburg United halfway through last year, after SuperSport’s main man upfront Jeremy Brockie left the club to join Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Rusike, though, struggled to find form, scoring just one goal for the side in his first five months.

But things have changed for the lanky forward. He is playing in a different role, coming in from the left flank to support striker Bradley Grobler.

Despite not being the target man, Rusike has bagged four goals in all competitions, three of which have been scored in the Absa Premiership.

If he carries on this way, then he could claim the league’s top scorer award, which was shared by Percy Tau and Rodney Ramagalela last season with 11 goals.

“Any striker would want to go for it (the Golden Boot), but I must not put pressure on myself,” the Zimbabwean international told Kick-Off.

“At first I want to see the team doing well. If the team does well, then all these other things will come.”

Rusike will be one of the key men for Matsatsantsa when they take on Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has described experienced midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane as “a rare breed”.

At 36, Letsholonyane is bossing midfield battles and is showing that he is more than capable of keeping up with the younger players in the PSL.

Tembo says he has been impressed with how Letsholonyane still wants to succeed, despite achieving so much in his career.

Blessed with an unbelievable eye for a defence-splitting pass, Letsholonyane still has loads to offer before he eventually calls it a day.

“With ‘Yeye’ he’s a rare breed, you know. It’s very difficult to find players like him at his age, still having the hunger and desire to succeed. I think that’s key. When the hunger and desire is no longer there, it becomes a different thing,” Tembo said.

“He’s a very important player for us, although he knows sometimes he won’t play all the games, but when he is called upon to play, he is always ready to give his all.”

Tembo continued: “He works very hard at training and he had a good attitude towards matches. It does not necessarily mean he won’t have an off day.

“He will have an off day like anyone else in terms of performance, but we understand that. What’s key is what he brings to the team.” – Kick-Off.