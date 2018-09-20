Girl falls off tree, impaled by log & dies

By Whinsley Masara

A 12 year old girl from Nkayi died on the spot after she fell off a mulberry tree and got impaled on a log. The log pierced Junior Mpofu of Duha in Gwelutshena, on the left side under the ribs.

Sources said she bled profusely and died as villagers tried to render first aid.

The incident occurred at around 2PM on Saturday while Junior was in the company of her younger sister and two friends.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident yesterday.

“I can confirm we received a case of sudden death of a minor who fell of a tree while in the company of three others.

“While relaxing at the top of the tree, a branch broke and she slipped and fell to the ground, landing on her stomach. She landed on top of a log which stabbed her on the left side under the ribs. She bled profusely and the other children tried to get her help from a nearby villager but it was too late. She bled to death,” she said.

Chief Insp Makonese warned children against playing around dangerous objects.

She advised parents and guardians to always monitor children while they are at play.

“Parents and guardians should teach their children not to play around dangerous things, and to avoid being adventurous around dangerous places such as trees, rivers and fires,” she said. The Chronicle