Econet launches Cholera Crisis Fund

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s banking subsidiary Steward Bank, yesterday launched a $2 million National Cholera Crisis Fund that is meant to raise funds for the cholera crisis that has engulfed some parts of the country.

The cholera outbreak was first declared on September 6, 2018, in the Glen View and Budiriro areas.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care declared the outbreak a state of emergency and also launched an appeal for $57 million to contain the cholera outbreak, which has so far claimed more than 32 lives and left more than 5 000 people seeking treatment.

Speaking at the launch of the Kanzatu-Nzatu platform, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe financial director Roy Chimanikire, said the crowdfunding initiative is in response to the national call amid the crisis.

“What is most appealing about the product that we are launching today, it’s about the community, it’s about responding to the national call,” said Mr Chimanikire.

“Whenever there is a crisis, we are there to meet the point of need, and as a corporate in this country we have been assisting at times like this.”

Mr Chimanikire said in addition to the $10 million that the company has already donated to fight the cholera crisis, it was going to use its platforms to respond to the crisis.

“We have technology that can respond to each and every problem that we face in our communities and today (yesterday) we unveil Kanzatu-Nzatu.”

“It is timely in the sense that this is responding to a crisis and we are coming here and saying let’s all come together and rise to a point of need within our nation to help those that may not have the means to help themselves at this point. Let us do it all together,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch, Steward Bank chief executive officer Dr Lance Mambondiani, said the epidemic affects everyone rich or poor, from Glen View or Borrowdale . . . and “when we are all together, we are all there as Zimbabweans and we are going to be affected and afflicted in exactly the same way.

One of the things that we thought we could do is to call to everybody to make a donation so that we can together eradicate the epidemic together, said Dr Mambondiani.

The Fund is targeting to raise $2 million with parent company, Econet, matching every dollar donated by members of the public.

“The Econet Group will match dollar for dollar all individual contributions made towards this cause,” said Mr Chimanikire.

The Kanzatu-Nzatu platform will allow anyone within and outside the country to donate towards this national crisis.

Dr Mambondiani said the ultimate aim is to come up with long term solutions to eradicate this problem within the next five years to seven years. The Herald