Domestic violence over food for relative

By Lisa Mangena

A 24 year old Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife for not giving his younger sister food. A court heard that Challenge Moyo’s wife, Ms Andile Khumalo (22), recently gave birth and the two have been married for five years.

Moyo pleaded guilty to physical abuse before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

He was fined $100 or 90 days.

Mr Ncube said it was cruel of Moyo to beat up his wife after she had just given birth.

The court heard that on July 26 this year, Moyo arrived home from night duty and retired to bed.

Later during the day, his younger sister (name not provided) woke him up and told him she had not been given food yet his wife had a plate of rice in the morning.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime told the court that Moyo woke up and confronted his wife on why she had not cooked anything for his sister.

“He alleged that his wife responded in a disrespectful manner and he got angry, slapping her three times before punching her,” he said.

Moyo was asked if he was angered by his wife’s response or he was angry because he woke up to find no food in the house.

He told the court he did not expect such behaviour from his wife and wanted her to respect his relatives the way he respects hers.

Moyo, however, apologised to the court for beating up his wife and he said it was a mistake that will never happen again. The Chronicle