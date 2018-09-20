Cholera hits showbiz. . . Cassper, Mr Eazi scrap Zim shows

By Bongani Ndlovu

The much-hyped Cassper Nyovest and DJ Prince Kaybee show scheduled for Harare this weekend and the Ammara Brown Ignite concert with Nigeria’s Mr Eazi have been cancelled due to the cholera outbreak in the country.

Cassper and Prince Kaybee were supposed to square off with Zimbabwe’s ExQ, Takura, Jah Signal, Freeman, Shasha, The Movement, Dhadza D and Sylent Nqo during the RSVP concert at the Glamis Stadium.

Ammara was supposed to perform with Nigeria’s Leg Over hit-maker Mr Eazi at the Harare International Conference Centre next Friday.

However, due to the fact that cholera has claimed 35 lives so far and infected over 6 000 people prompting the Government to declare a state of emergency, Events Evolution, the organisers of RSVP concert and the Ammara Ignite organisers have cancelled the shows.

“We’ve decided to postpone our concert from September 22 to November 10,” organisers of the Cassper event said during a press briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

Kush Zvirawa, one of the organisers of the RSVP concert, said they were concerned about people’s health during the show hence their decision to postpone the event.

“We’d several meetings with the city council and ZTA among other players to share our concerns on public health and safety. During our event, we anticipate to have vendors selling food and drinks and want to be consciously sure that everyone is in a safe environment,” Zirawa said.

Ammartia show organisers however, have not yet arranged a new date.

“The Ammartia event is being postponed due to the current health situation and we’ll be announcing the new dates in due course,” said Darryn Lee, the show’s publicist.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief operating officer, Givemore Chidzidzi, reiterated that they were hopeful that cholera would be under control in the next few coming weeks.

He said despite the cholera outbreak, Zimbabwe was still a safe tourist destination.

“Zimbabwe remains a safe tourist destination to visit and visitors are safe for as long as they heed instructions from health experts,” Chidzidzi said.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police banned public gatherings and vending in Harare as part of measures to contain the cholera and typhoid outbreak. The Herald