All eyes on FC Platinum

The Zvishavane-based side are bidding to retain the league title they won last season for the first time in the club’s history and are currently involved in a two-horse race with rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars.

With seven matches left before the season comes to an end, FC Platinum sit at the top of the log table with 62 points, five ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars on 57 points.

The Chibuku Super returns this weekend providing Pure Platinum Play an opportunity to fight for both the league and cup double.

FC Platinum will begin the hunt for a league and cup double with a tricky tie against rejuvenated Chapungu at Mandava Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup.

But speaking ahead of their clash against Chapungu, Mapeza said the talk of a league and cup double is not an easy task and has called on his players to remain focused on the task at hand.

“Of course, it brings excitement knowing you have an opportunity to win a trophy. As coach, you enter into any competition to win it,” Mapeza told the Daily News.

“But at the same time we need to understand it’s a competition and no one is guaranteed to win.

“So for us to start talking of a league and cup double now will be premature. We haven’t achieved anything yet. So all we can do is to concentrate on our team without looking at what is happening elsewhere.

“We want to keep on working hard and remain consistent especially at this time of the season where every match you play is a difficult one.

“For now, we are preparing for our game against Chapungu and it’s not going to be any easy from the other matches that we have played before.

“It’s a cup game and everyone would want to win and progress to the next round. So we really need to be at our best if we are to do well.”

Meanwhile, Castle Lager Premiership heavyweights Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United will look to redeem their disappointing league campaigns by challenging for the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Glamour Boys are experiencing a disastrous season which has left them on the brink of relegation as they sit in a lowly 13th place just two points above the drop zone.

The fast fading Harare giants must now pick themselves up from that traumatic phase as they prepare for a tricky home tie against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the cup competition.

Fifth-placed CAPS United will also be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup when they face ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have also had an indifferent season and find themselves out of the title race.

Bosso have picked up four defeats while registering just a single victory in their last five matches which have left them seventh on the log table.

And the Chibuku Super Cup presents Highlanders with at least something to put smiles on the supporters’ faces but they will have to overcome a dangerous Yadah FC in the first round on Sunday.

Defending Chibuku Super Cup champions Harare City get the ball rolling when they host Bulawayo City tomorrow at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro)

Saturday: FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSSs), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo). Daily News.