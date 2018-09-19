SuperSport player hails Tembo

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler says head coach Kaitano Tembo deserves credit for his man-management skills, as players are now enjoying football under his tutelage.

Tembo took over as caretaker coach when Matsatsantsa parted ways with Eric Tinkler at the start of March and has since been given the role on a full-time basis.

The former Zimbabwean international has guided the team to the MTN8 final, giving themselves an opportunity to regain what they won last year with Tinkler at the helm.

In the Absa Premiership, SuperSport are currently in fourth position with three wins after five matches.

“We’ve got to give credit to coach Kaitano,” Grobler said.

“He came in at a very difficult stage last season and he did exceptionally well.

“And we’ve started the season well and the morale and everything in the team just seems so good.

“Players look happy again and the results are showing.

“It’s the things that people from the outside don’t really see.

“Players are excited to go to training again.

“We’ve got to give him credit for player management, tactics, (and the) training sessions have been very good.

“Football is all about confidence and he has brought that confidence back in players.

“Players are enjoying themselves and that’s the most important thing,” said Grobler. — Kick-Off.