Jealous woman beats up husband for talking to maid

By Michelle Gwizi

A jealous 18-year-old woman from Riverside suburb in Bulawayo has been fined $30 for assaulting her husband after she found him speaking to a maid. Simelinkosi Luphahla slapped Mr Anele Moyo (22) twice on his face on September 12.

The court heard that Mr Moyo is a gardener at Riverside and Luphahla is unemployed.

Luphahla pleaded guilty to physical abuse before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

“I admit that I hit my husband but it is because l was angry. I did not like the way they were standing and talking,” she said.

The court heard that Luphahla slapped her husband because when the maid saw that she was coming towards them, she immediately walked away.

“It was my first time to hit him, may I be forgiven I honestly did not intend to hurt him,” said Luphahla.

Mr Tashaya fined Luphahla $30 or an alternative of serving 30 days in prison.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, said: “Luphahla assaulted her husband because she suspected that he was having an affair with the maid.”

The court heard that Luphahla also threw a stone intending to hit Mr Moyo but instead it damaged the windscreen of a car which was parked in the yard.

Mr Moyo reported the matter to the police leading to Luphahla’s arrest. The Chronicle