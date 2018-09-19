Chirumhanzu man rapes stepdaughter

By Babbington Machingura

A Chirumhanzu man (46) has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.The man pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mildred Matuvi and was remanded in custody to September 24.

In defence, the accused claimed there was bad blood between him and his stepdaughter and that she had framed him because he reprimanded her over mischievous actions.

It is the State’s case that sometime this year, the accused accompanied his stepdaughter to a nearby bush to fetch firewood.

It is alleged that during this expedition, he tripped the complainant, wore a condom before raping her once.

It is alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

A medical report was presented before the court as evidence of the offence.

Mr Daniel Tafumaneyi represented the State.The Herald.