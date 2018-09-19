Bosso say Madinda is a winner

By Eddie Chikamhi

Highlanders have described their coach Madinda Ndlovu as a fighter and a winner in a show of support for the gaffer who is on a mission to lay the foundation on which to build a strong side.

The Bulawayo giants are coming from back-to-back losses in the Castle Lager Premiership, but the club’s leadership have thrown their full backing behind Madinda.

Bosso return to the home comforts, where they thrashed bitter rivals Dynamos 3-0 in their last match at Babourfields, for a Chibuku Super Cup battle against Yadah Stars.

Madinda’s men lost two matches on the road against Mutare City Rovers in Rusape and ZPC Kariba in their last two games and will be targeting a good result in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“It was a long, boring, & terrible journey for us,’’ Bosso wrote on their Twitter account.

“Three matches in a period of six days. From Mutare to Kariba. It was not going to be easy. Anyway, it’s now history, we shift our focus to our next assignment. Chibuku Cup Loading.’’

The club also appeared to be throwing their support behind Madinda despite the two losses on the bounce.

The Bulawayo giants posted a photo of Madinda, with his teammates in the team of 1985, which won the BAT Rosebowl on Twitter yesterday.

They described Madinda as a fighter and a winner.

“He has a decorated history. He was part of this team that won almost everything. Madinda Ndlovu is a fighter, an achiever, a winner, a leader, and above all, an inspiration to the players.

“The Chibuku Cup journey begins! Bosso, proudly powered by @NetOneCellular.’’

Their biggest rivals Dynamos have also backed their under fire coach Lloyd Mutasa.

The Glamour Boys are treading on dangerous grounds as they fight for their survival in their last eight games.

They have pinned their hopes on the Chibuku Super Cup, which gets underway on Friday, when defending champions Harare City host Bulawayo City at Rufaro.

Dynamos play struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at the same venue the following day.

DeMbare have a dismal record in the tournament.

They have suffered first round exits in the previous two editions and on both occasions, it was against Bulawayo teams.

Last year, they lost 1-2 to Bulawayo City at Rufaro.

They were knocked out by How Mine the preceding season via a penalty shootout after the match had ended goalless in regulation time.

Team manager, Richard Chihoro, yesterday said they were aiming to win the Chibuku tournament.

“Things just did not work out and it’s clear the title is now beyond us. What we are now fighting for is a strong finish.

“But our hopes are now on the Chibuku Super Cup. This is the only opportunity to finish the season with silverware this year. We have talked about this as a club.

“Considering our situation, and where we are coming from, we need to win this tournament, especially for our supporters.

“They have experienced disappointments and yet they have continued to rally behind the team. At least, we have to give them something that can make them happy,” said Chihoro.

DeMbare president Solomon Sanyamandwe was also upbeat.

“When the team is not doing well there are bound to be many negative things said,’’ he said.

“But we remain confident. Wait until our first game in the Chibuku Super Cup against Bulawayo Chiefs.

“I am sure we have gone past the storm and what we want now is to lift the Chibuku trophy. It is very possible, the team is working hard on that.’’

Defender Peace Makaha is a major doubt for the match as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered in a league match against Chapungu last week.

League champions FC Platinum kick off their campaign against Chapungu at Mandava in a quest for a possible double.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures:

Friday:

Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro)

Saturday:

FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSS), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

Sunday:

Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo).The Herald.