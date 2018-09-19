Bid to revive urban grooves on

This follows the coming together of singers Trevor Dongo, Shinsoman, King Shaddy, Xtra Large, Roki and MacDee under the banner of The Immortals.

The artistes are among the pioneers of the once-popular urban grooves movement that comprised RnB, rap and dancehall music.

They have since dropped a single titled Bhenengu.

Another grouping is also in existence under the name Men Of Special Talents (MOST) consisting of rapper Mzimba and Taurai Mandebvu, incorporating Derick Mpofu and Sim Joe.

Speaking to the Daily News chanter Shinso said The Immortals is a grouping of artistes with different strengths.

“This is a group of different talents. There is a mixture of RnB, dancehall and rap artistes, all under The Immortals. These are artistes with different strengths and MacDee is our producer,” he said.

The urban grooves movement was popular in the early 2000 with a number of artistes being produced.

Apart from those mentioned above, there are also EXQ, Stunner, Diana Samkange, Mafriq, Maskiri, Sani Makhalima and Cindy among many others.

A number of artistes in the movement have pursued other avenues, some turning to jazz while some have gone silent.

A member of the group MOST, Mzimba Cheyameni said partnerships usually bring out the best for their fans.

“We have grown in the industry and we have to give our fans value for their money, meaning we have to come up with better productions.

“Combining under MOST is one of the ways to achieve that. We all have different strengths and joining them means the end product will also be big,” he said.

Some music followers believe the movement had been overtaken by the Zimdancehall movement, which also brought with it a number of chanters. Daily News.