11 Zambians killed in SA accident

Eleven people believed to be Zambians were killed when a bus they were traveling in was involved in a road accident along the N1 near Mookgopong in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Monday morning.

It is reported that the bus was travelling from Gauteng province to Zambia.

The N1 highway is one of the major commercial roads which link South Africa and the rest of Sadc countries north of the Limpopo River.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the bus was travelling with 55 passengers and five drivers.

“It is alleged that the bus was travelling from Gauteng Province towards Polokwane in the early hours of the morning with 55 passengers and five drivers when one of the drivers lost control and it overturned.

“During this accident, 11 out of 60 people where certified dead at the scene. All the drivers and other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the bus was travelling from Gauteng Province to Zambia and among the deceased were three men and eight women,” he said.

Col Ngoepe said they were still carrying out the identification process of all the deceased.

“The cause of this accident is not clear at this stage but the ongoing police investigations will tell,” he said. The Chronicle