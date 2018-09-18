Warrant of arrest for Ginimbi

By Tarisai Machakaire

A warrant of arrest has been issued against businessman Genius Kadungure after he failed to pitch for his fraud trial yesterday. Kadungure is jointly charged with Wicknell Chivayo on two counts of fraud dating back to 2012.

The businessman was said to be out of the country. His estranged partner, Zodwa Mkandla, appeared at the trial reportedly as a witness.

“My client is currently out of the country and failed to make it back in Zimbabwe on time.

“Maybe an administrative warrant of arrest can be issued pending his appearance in court,” Kadungure’s lawyer Jonathan Samukange told the court.

The trial was subsequently postponed to October 9.

The State is alleging that sometime in November 2012, Chivayo connived with Kadungure to create a fictitious company named Transco Civil Engineering, purportedly based in neighbouring South Africa.

It is being alleged that they proceeded to open an ABSA bank account.

The State claims they also opened an email account [email protected] purporting to be doing business for Marange Diamonds, which is one of the companies that used to operate in Chiadzwa, in Marange.

It is said they rented space at Hetzner (Private) Limited in South Africa.

Chivayo and Kadungure then contacted the complainant, whose name was not revealed in court, pretending to be the chief buyers at Marange Resources, looking for mining pumps.

They reportedly gave the complainant an order to supply 10 T-90 Transco-Flo Helical Rotor pumps and referred him to Transco knowing that it was a fictitious company.

The complainant then sent his brother, Enock Gatawa and ZAR446 900 was deposited into Transco’s ABSA account and a further ZAR300 000 later that day.

After transferring the money, Gatawa contacted Transco and was told to go back to Zimbabwe and wait for delivery of the pumps from DHL in three days.

To his surprise, Gatawa got a parcel that had cellphone chargers and realised they had been swindled.

Kadungure used ZAR500 000 to buy gas and another ZAR500 000 was transferred into the account of Edward Teka.

Chivayo and Kadungure converted ZAR1 046 890 to their own use.

The complainant in the second case is Dexter Nduna, the member of Parliament for Chegutu West constituency.

Using the same modus operandi, it is alleged Kadungure and Chivayo opened an ABSA bank account under the name Always on Pumps (Private) Limited.

They then approached Nduna claiming they were looking for mining pumps. Nduna was given an order for 20 T-90 Transco-Flo Helical Rotor pumps before being referred to Always on Pumps, which was purported to be a reputable supplier. DailyNews