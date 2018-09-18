Under fire Mutasa safe, for now

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos have said firing under fire coach Lloyd Mutasa is not the solution to the challenges the Glamour Boys are currently facing. Club president Solomon Sanyamandwe told The Herald they will focus on giving more support to the technical team in their fight for survival.

“Sometimes things get bad so that you focus on the bigger challenges that are beyond the surface. Firing the coach at the moment is not the best solution,” he said.

“We are in a delicate situation and it needs us to be level-headed. The team has hit a bad patch and we don’t want to play the blame game because of that. It’s something we hope to overcome.

“If you watched the game against Harare City you will agree with me that this is not a team that is beyond redemption. We have that hope we will bounce back.

“The boys are committed and they just need to make sure they start scoring goals. There is no reason to panic at this juncture. Instead, we need to sit down and analyse where we are getting it wrong and focus on correcting that.”

Dynamos will clash with struggling Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup first round at Rufaro on Saturday.

“This should be the turning point. We have to win both matches. I believe our leadership doesn’t owe anyone anything and we expect the team to deliver on the pitch.

“Ever since we came into office some few months back, I think we have made significant strides in addressing the challenges we inherited at the club.

“Of course, there are one or two things which still need to be addressed to take Dynamos back on its feet.

“We have a dedicated team to do that. If the challenges were insurmountable then we should have thrown in the towel already,” said Sanyamandwe.

Midfielder Gift Saunyama became a target for the disgruntled Dynamos supporters on Sunday as emotions ran high in the Glamour Boys camp. He provoked the wrath of the supporters when he showed no urgency after he was substituted in the second half of their match against Harare City.

The midfielder yesterday apologised to the supporters for the incident.

“I was subjected to general abuse from individuals gathered outside the stadium. However, as a professional footballer, I understand that we tend to get labelled with certain titles which I accept comes with the territory,” he said.

“I also understand that at the back of the disappointing result, emotions tend to run high for all involved.

“Nonetheless, within the crowd gathered outside the stadium, there was an individual who repeatedly hurled abuse and continuously threatened to physically manhandle me with the intention of triggering a response from me and the friends who had come to pick me up after the match.

“As I disregarded his abuse, the individual proceeded to vandalise my friend’s vehicle which had come to pick me up. At that point, in the interest of my safety, I made my way back into the stadium, with the individual pursuing to physically abuse me.

“It is at that point that I gestured with my finger, to this specific character, as I withdrew back into the stadium and he withdrew into the crowd of people. I would like to put on record that I can identify this individual — despite not knowing (his) name. I would like to categorically state that there were no physical exchanges, or obscenities I directed to the Dynamos Football Club supporters.

“My biggest regret of course — in all of this — is getting involved in that type of situation, but all I can do now is apologise as much as I possibly can.”

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro)

Saturday: FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSS), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo). The Herald