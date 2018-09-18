Roadblocks target unlicensed vehicles . . . honeymoon over for traffic offenders

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a countrywide operation targeting unregistered vehicles and motorists who are flouting traffic regulations and endangering the lives of other road users.

The crackdown on unregistered vehicles comes in the wake of a spate of armed robberies countrywide as criminals are using such vehicles to evade arrest.

Some of them were involved in hit-and-run accidents.

Also on target are unlicensed drivers and motorists carrying dangerous weapons. Although police could not avail statistics of vehicles they had impounded so far, there are roadblocks that have been mounted in and around the city targeting such vehicles.

Police will only release the impounded vehicles once the owners have registered them. Some of the vehicles will also undergo vetting to ascertain whether they had also been used in the commission of crime or not.

The Herald yesterday saw cars that had been impounded at these roadblocks, while detectives were also moving around the city looking for such vehicles.

The development comes after Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga recently said the force will launch a massive crackdown targeting unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles in a nationwide blitz that will signal the return of roadblocks.

Comm-Gen Matanga made the announcement at this year’s World First Aid Day commemorations held at Morris Depot, Harare.

He said the days for those driving without licences and those driving unregistered vehicles were now over.

“By the powers vested in me by the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), I would like to warn members of the public that starting on Monday, police will launch a massive operation to get rid of unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles,” Matanga said.

“Those caught on the wrong side of the law will have their cars impounded, while the law will take its course on unlicensed drivers.”

In October last year, Government warned that it would impound vehicles that had no number plates, while offenders would either be imprisoned or fined. The Herald