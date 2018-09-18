Pokello yet to respond to divorce summons

By Daniel Nemukuyu

The three-year marriage between socialite Pokello Nare and Elikem Kumordzie has collapsed, with the Ghanaian filing for divorce last week.

Elikem, a fashion designer, offered to pay $500 monthly for the upkeep of their minor child.

The two met in the Big Brother Africa house in 2013 and got engaged in 2014. Their union was solemnised in September 2015 in Harare.

Last week, Elikem instructed his lawyers, Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, to issue summons for divorce.

He wants Pokello awarded custody of the child with him contributing $500 monthly towards his upkeep. The couple has been on separation since September last year.

“They have not stayed together as husband and wife for the past one year, since September 2017, and such is regarded by the plaintiff to be incompatible with the continuation of a normal marriage relationship.

“As a result plaintiff has lost love and affection to the extent that there are no prospects for reconciliation due to irretrievable differences between the parties,” reads part of the plaintiff’s declaration.

The couple had not acquired any immovable or movable properties together hence the issue of sharing of property does not arise in their divorce case.

Elikem stated in his papers that it was in the best interests of the child for custody to be awarded to the mother. Pokello is yet to respond to the summons. The Herald