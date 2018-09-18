Poacher killed in gun battle with rangers

By Thupeyo Muleya

A suspected poacher believed to be aged between 40 and 50 years was on Saturday killed in a shoot-out with National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers at Bubye Valley Conservancy.

The suspect and an accomplice who is still at large were allegedly intercepted tracking a rhinoceros at around 6PM.

They were armed with a 303 rifle -(serial numbers PC183) fitted with a telescope and a man-made silencer.

Sources said the duo opened fire when they saw National Parks rangers who shot the man whose identity is yet to be established. The matter has been reported to the police and the man’s body has been ferried to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philani Ndebele said he was yet to get full details on the matter.

National Parks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“We managed to recover a rifle and eight rounds of ammunition. The other suspected poacher managed to escape. We reported the matter to the police for further investigations,” he said.

“We want to continue warning poachers that parks and wildlife conservancies are no go areas for them. We will fight fire with fire in defence of our natural heritage. It’s unfortunate that a life has been lost but our officers were left with no option after efforts to disarm the poachers were unsuccessful.

“In fact the poachers were shooting at our rangers but obviously they couldn’t match the efficiency of our well trained and disciplined force. You will note that over the months cases of poaching have been going down due to increased patrols, awareness and incidents like this where we shoot to kill if our lives are threatened”.

He said the police were pursuing the other suspect. A source close to the investigations said yesterday that the poachers had devised a new modus operandi to illegally hunt rhinos.

“Our investigations reveal that these poachers are now moving in pairs and enter the conservancy at night where they rely on the moonlight for their nefarious activities. In some instances they target water points and rhino-concentrated areas early in the morning.

They have also embraced the use of firearms fitted with telescopes and silencers to minimise noise and have devised counter tracking surveillance methods including wearing socks on top of their shoes,” said the official.

Incidents of poaching of rhinos and other wildlife animals are rife in conservancies in Beitbridge district.

In January last year two poachers were shot and killed during an exchange of fire with a team of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers working with the police in Hwange National Park. The Chronicle